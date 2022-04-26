Randy Relays comes to VA

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne recently hosted the Special Olympics "Randy Relays," a track meet. The spring event was staffed by Van Alstyne High School student-athletes and local businesses like GCEC and Lonestar Roofing. This year's event was the largest the school has hosted, with over 500 athletes coming from nearby schools like Gunter and Sherman to as far as Greenville.

Athletic Director and Football Coach at Van Alstyne, Mikeal Miller, "Just proud, you know, proud of our kids, proud that our school district and community support this, and happy that all these kids come out here have a great day," Miller said.

One of those student-athletes who has served at the Special Olympics and as a student classroom aide is Jadyn Cranford. Getting these experiences has impacted the trajectory of her life; she shared, "Getting to help the STC class out for the last two years has led me to my calling to work with special needs kids in my future. I know I am making a good impact in their lives, but they will never know their enormous impact on mine! These kids will be the ones I miss the most when I graduate. I am so proud to be a part of a school that puts their happiness as a priority, and I hope kids in the future value and love them as much as I do!"

"We try to instill in our kids to serve others; Special Olympics is a great organization. Our community gets behind these events. We think it's beneficial for everyone involved," Miller said.

One of the special moments of the track meet was seeing Jadyn Cranford race onto the track to assist a runner in distress. Jadyn, who was on the sideline cheering on the athletes, noticed one struggling to finish; she didn't hesitate to step onto the track and encourage him, and soon the two were crossing the finish line together.