Outdoor digest

Van Alstyne Leader

Calendar

Through May 1 – Texas South Zone Spring Turkey Season.

Through May 15 – Texas North Zone Spring Turkey Season.

Through May 16 – Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 22-May 14 – East Texas spring turkey season (including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar Counties).

April 23 - Texas Team Trail Tournament out of Catfish Bay Marina. Pre-registration closes at 5 p.m. on April 21. For information, visit www.texasteamtrail.com

April 30 - Madill High School Fishing Team Fundraiser Tournament. For information, call (918) 688-0453.

May 3 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org.

May 14 - Future Bass Trails Team Tournament out of Alberta Creek. For information,

call Joe Copeland at (580) 504-7320 or visit the website at www.futurebasstrails.com.

May 19-22 - Simms Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on Lake Fork. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

June 7 -- Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

June 25 - Future Bass Trails Team Tournament out of Alberta Creek. For information,

call Joe Copeland at (580) 504-7320 or visit the website at www.futurebasstrails.com.

Hunting Reports

Local longbeard hunting enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the start of the Texas Eastern Turkey season this weekend — which includes Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties — opens up. When the law comes off the 2022 season, it will run from April 22 through May 14… In Oklahoma, hunters are going to have trouble sleeping tonight on the eve of the Sooner State’s 2022 season, which runs through May 16…On the North Texas side of the Red River, success has reportedly been hard to come by so far in the early days of the 2022 spring turkey season in Texas' North Zone for Rio Grande gobblers. One longtime hunter in the region describes the action as pretty poor right now, hoping for better days in the weeks to come...

Tip of the Week

Looking for a little bit of good reading material? Then how about a look back at last fall’s deer season, which had hunters in many parts of the nation talking about a strange rut and difficult hunting season. As it turns out, according to Dr. James Kroll, the Dr. Deer personality on North American Whitetail TV, a NAW magazine columnist, and professor emeritus from Stephen F. Austin State University, there were some reasons for that. If you’d like to read his column, “What Happened to the 2021 Rut?”, visit NAW’s website at https://www.northamericanwhitetail.com/editorial/what-happened-to-2021-rut/459469 .