VA track competes at District meet

By Joshua Baethge

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panthers competed in the District Track meet, hosted by Aubrey on April 12 and 13th. The Panthers and Lady Panthers competed over two days in prelim and finals. Athletes from the seven participating schools were vying for the top four spots to advance to the Area Track Meet. The Area Meet is scheduled for April 21st, hosted by Celina.

Advancing on the women's side were; Sarah Wyatt, Graci Dombrowski, Hunter Mcdonald, Lauren, and Sammy Moore. Dombrowski moves on in both the Discus and Shot Put. Two Lady Panthers were in the top four in the High Jump, with Hunter Mcdonald placing fourth and Sammy Moore finishing second. Lauren Moore will be moving on in the 100m run. Sarah Wyatt will move on in the Long Jump, and 200m run.

Leading the way for the Panthers was Shane McCaslin, winning the District Title in the Pole Vault. Also, Blake Hyatt won the top spot in the 800m run, claiming a district title. Cyrus Mahan grabbed second place in the High Jump. Gavin Montgomery placed third place and Cyrus Mahan fourth in the Long Jump. The boys 4x400m relay team of Blake Hyatt, Sam Wyatt, Dakota Howard, and Gavin Montgomery will be moving to the Area Meet.