Lady Panthers hoops honored

By Griff Servati
For the Van Alstyne Leader
Bailey Henderson, Ryleigh Miller, Pressley McDonald, Libby Carson, Callie Blankenship, Kaelyn Miller, Jaidan Servati, Kelsie Adams, Lanie Thorpe, and Lacey Thorpe.

The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers basketball team members were recently honored for their play and work off of the court. The coaches from each school in the district gather to vote on honorees from the season.

Leading the Lady Panthers in district honors was Bailey Henderson. The Junior inside / outside player was the only first-team All-District selection for the Lady Panthers. Senior Kelsie Adams and Junior Lanie Thorpe were selected to the All-District Second Team. Receiving Honorable Mention status for the team were: Callie Blankenship, Lacey Thorpe, Kaelyn Miller, Ryleigh Miller.

Kelsie Adams scores in the win over City View.

The following players were awarded Academic All-District status: Kelsie Adams, Callie Blankenship, Libby Carson, Bailey Henderson, Presley McDonald, Jaidan Servati, Lacey Thorpe, Lanie Thorpe, Kaelyn Miller, and Ryleigh Miller.

Lanie Thorpe gets creative on the pass against Sanger.