Lady Panthers hoops honored

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers basketball team members were recently honored for their play and work off of the court. The coaches from each school in the district gather to vote on honorees from the season.

Leading the Lady Panthers in district honors was Bailey Henderson. The Junior inside / outside player was the only first-team All-District selection for the Lady Panthers. Senior Kelsie Adams and Junior Lanie Thorpe were selected to the All-District Second Team. Receiving Honorable Mention status for the team were: Callie Blankenship, Lacey Thorpe, Kaelyn Miller, Ryleigh Miller.

The following players were awarded Academic All-District status: Kelsie Adams, Callie Blankenship, Libby Carson, Bailey Henderson, Presley McDonald, Jaidan Servati, Lacey Thorpe, Lanie Thorpe, Kaelyn Miller, and Ryleigh Miller.