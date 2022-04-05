Bybee signs for the next level

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Gavin Bybee recently made his decision about his next step public. The Senior Panther football standout signed to play football at Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie.

As a Senior, Bybee received honors from both sides of the ball as he was selected to both First Team Offensive and Defensive All-District teams. Bybee was injured in the playoff victory over Iowa Park and was a critical piece that was missing in the next round when Monahans were knocked out of the playoffs.

Gavin said of his choice of SAGU, "It's a great feeling because I have been wanting to go to the next level ever since I started playing football in the 2nd grade." On why he chose to play for the Lions, "Great atmosphere on the visit with coaches and players that I had met." He thanked his coaches at Van Alstyne for "not just teaching him football but what it means to be a man."