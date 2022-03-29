Van Alstyne Boys hoops earn season awards

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne boys basketball team was one of the top basketball teams in the state throughout the season. The team won the elite holiday Whataburger Tournament. They defeated the Region 1, state representative, Wichita Falls Hirschi in a season tournament. They were ranked by coaches in the top five in the 4A division. The Panthers would meet the eventual State Champion, Faith Family Academy, a charter school that can legally recruit students and have created a college preparatory basketball team in the south Dallas region.

The individual team members of the group earned post-season honors. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named J.J. Boling and Carson Brown to its All-Region Team. J.J. Boling was named to the TABC illustrious All-State Team.

The All-District awards were led by JJ Boling who was voted the District Most Valuable Player by the coaches. Carson Brown, a junior, was named the Offensive Player of the Year. The Coaching staff of Russell Best, Phillip Walker, and Brent Loganbill were named the Coaching Staff of the Year.

Senior Blake Skipworth and Sophomore Kade Ramer, were named to the First Team All-District. Dylan Geller was named to the All-District Defensive Team. Gavin Montgomery and Riley Dancer were named Honorable Mention All-District.

The following were named to the All-District Academic Team: Blake Skipworth, Sr.; Carson Brown, Jr.; Dylan Geller, Sr.; Gavin Montgomery, Sr.; J.J. Boling, Sr.; Jackson Allen, Jr.; Kade Ramer, Soph.; Nick Castillo, Jr.; Riley Dancer, Jr.; Sean Wilson, Sr.; Zach Thomas, Soph.