VA graduate takes 1st in national competition

Staff reports

Austin Cuthbertson, the 2021 Texas State Powerlifting Champion, just earned the title of National Champion. Cuthbertson competes at Midland University, a junior college in Freemont, Nebraska. Cuthbertson took home first place in the 2022 USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals for Men’s Equipped in the 56kg weight class.

The former panther set personal bests in a squat (205kg), bench press (112.5kg), and deadlift (175kg). He completed three successful deadlifts to finish with a total score of 492.5kg