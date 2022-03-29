VA 4x400m team competes at Texas Relays

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne 4x400m relay team recently earned the right to compete at the illustrious Texas Relays.

The Texas Relays is a high school and collegiate track meet sponsored by the University of Texas. The meet features the best of high school athletes alongside the collegiate competition.

Teams have to submit verified times in competition and earn the privilege to run at the meet. The Van Alstyne Panther relay team qualified in the forty-five team field. In preliminary competition, in a classless field of 4A teams and below, the group moved into the finals.

The team of Sergio Castillo, Gavin Montgomery, Sam Wyatt, and Blake Hyatt placed seventh with a 3:28.09 time.