VAHS boys track off and running

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

This spring, the Van Alstyne boys track team has competed in two track meets. The Panthers ran at their track meet on March 3rd at Sanger and March 10th at their own hosted track meet.

At the Sanger meet, the Panthers team finished third behind Aubrey and Sanger's, who are district opponents. Cyrus Mahan and JJ Boling put on a show at the high jump pit, thrilling the crowd with the high-flying competition. Mahan would win the event with a jump of 6'4".

Lucas Lindley, Gavin Montgomery, and Shane McCaslin were the other top finishers for the Panthers. Lucas Lindley won the long jump with a 21-02 leap. Shane McCasling placed second in the Pole Vault. Gavin Montgomery had a second-place finish in the 400m run.

The Panthers moved up in the team standings at its own hosted track meet, as they placed second behind Aubrey but seven points ahead of Sanger.

The meet's highlight was the 400m relay, with a showdown against Aubrey. When the baton was passed to Blake, Hyatt would trail Aubrey's speedy Braylon Cargrove, one of the state's best runners in the 100m. However, Hyatt is one of the state's best middle-distance runners, and he made up a twenty-five-meter gap to win at the end. The team of Sergio Castillo, Gavin Montgomery,

Dakota Howard and Blake Hyatt earned the win.

The Panthers' dominance in the 400m run was also evident in the open event with four top individual finishes. Blake Hyatt finished at the top, with Sam Wyatt and Gavin Montgomery right behind in the standings. Sergio Castillo would claim seventh place.

Blake Hyatt, Cyrus Mahan, Colby Hayes, and Gavin Montgomery were top finishers for the Panthers. Hyatt dominated his specialty in the 800m run. Mahan picked up another first-place finish in the high jump and a second place in the long jump. Colby Hayes had a second-place finish in the shot-put. Gavin Montgomery won the long jump.

The Panthers will be back on track after Spring Break when they compete at Pottsboro on March 24th.

Panther Results from Sanger Meet

200m Will Frey 3rd 23.73

400m Gavin Montgomery 2nd 52.84

400m Sergio Castillo 3rd 52.91

800m Alex Perperridis 5th 2:12

300m Cyrus Mahan 9th 47.85

4x100 Lucas Lindley, Sam Wyatt, Dakota Howard, Luke Juarez 4th 45.43

4x200 Dakota Howard, Sam Wyatt, Will Frey, Luke Juarez 3rd 1:33

4x400 Sam Wyatt, Sergio Castillo, Dakota Howard, Will Frey 3rd 3:41

Shot Colby Hayes 9th 39-06

Discus Colby Hayes 7th 111-03

High Jump Cyrus Mahan 1st 6-04, JJ Boling 2nd 6-02

Pole Vault Shane McCaslin 2nd 11-06

Long Jump Lucas Lindley 1st 21-02, Cyrus Mahan 9th 18-10

Panther Results from VA Meet

100m Dakota Howard 7th 12:26

200m Will Frey 7th 24:14, Lucas Lindley 9th 24:36

400m Blake Hyatt Sam Wyatt Gavin Montgomery Sergio Castillo 1st 2nd 3rd 7th 51:12 52:96 53:03 53:48

800m Blake Hyatt 1st 1:58

300m Cyrus Mahan 6th 46:04:00

4x400 Sergio Castillo, Gavin Montgomery, Dakota Howard, Blake Hyatt 1st 3:25.55

Shot Colby Hayes 4th 37-9, Levi Copeland 6th 37-4

Discus Colby Hayes 2nd 136-2

High Jump Cyrus Mahan 1st 6-0

Pole Vault Shane McCaslin 2nd 11-6

Long Jump Gavin Montgomery 1st 21-2, Cyrus Mahan 2nd 21-025

Triple Jump Gavin Montgomery 3rd 38-11