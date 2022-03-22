Lady Panthers push ahead in field events

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers are now having run at two track meets this season in the middle of their season. The Lady Panthers competed at the Sanger meet and their home meet. The Lady Panthers had fourth-place finishes as a team at both meets.

One of the leaders in standings has been Samantha Moore, in her specialty event, the high jump. Moore had initially decided not to compete this spring but to focus on her club volleyball. She had a change of mind and returned to the field. Moore has also shown growth in mentally overcoming early misses this season. That mental improvement has shown in the results as she has had a first and second-place finish in the first two meets.

The other constants for the Lady Panthers this season have been throwers Addy Roddy and Kenedy Dombrowski. This semester, the two seniors have shown their strength by advancing to the state power-lifting meet and their top finishes in the shot-put and discus.

The Lady Panthers will return to the track at Pottsboro meet on Thursday, March 24.

Sanger Track Meet Results

200m Lauren Moore 4th 13.91

400m Sarah Wyatt 4th 28.78

400m Presley McDonald 8th 1:08

100m Hurdles Ryleigh Miller 10th 19:59

4x100 Libby Carson, Sarah Wyatt, Phoebe Montgomery, Laure Moore 4th 53.68

4x200 Samantha Moore, Lauren Moore, Hunter McDonald, Sarah Wyatt 2nd 1:53

4x400 Ryleigh Bigham, Kailan Servati, Hunter McDonald, Presley McDonald 4th 4:43

Shot Kenedy Dombrowski 2nd 30-02, Addy Roddy 4th 29-01

Discus Addy Roddy 2nd 105-01, Kenedy Dombrowski 3rd 95-11

High Jump Samantha Moore 1st 5-00

Pole Vault Lauren Moore 4th 07-06

Long Jump Lauren Moore 7th 14-03

Van Alstyne Track Meet

100m Lauren Moore 4th 13:57

300m H Kaelyn Miller 5th 56:07:00

4x100 Libby Carson, Sarah Wyatt, Phoebe Montgomery, Laure Moore 3rd 53:54:00

4x200 Samantha Moore, Lauren Moore, Hunter McDonald, Sarah Wyatt 4th 1:54

Shot Kenedy Dombrowski 2nd 31-3, Claire Gallagher 5th 30-7 , Addy Roddy 8th 28-6

Discus Addy Roddy 1st 101-5, Kenedy Dombrowski 2nd 93-10

High Jump Samantha Moore 2nd 4-10

Long Jump Sarah Wyatt 3rd 14-6, Lauren Moore 4th 13-8