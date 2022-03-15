Lady Panthers open district play with a pair of losses

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers have started their district season playing three games so far but have dropped two games to start the season. The Lady Panthers traveled to Gainesville to play the Lady Leopards in the opening district game. The result was a run-rule-shortened game, an 18-0 victory. The Lady Panthers only scored one run in the opening inning of play when Jenna Pharr scored off of a hit by Rylee Adams. In the next inning, they would add to the scoreboard when Jenna Pharr hit a triple, scoring Lauren Moore. Tess Cutler would pick up two RBIs when her single hit would score Pharr and Avery Jennings, giving the Lady Panthers a 4-0 lead.

The Lady Panthers would have a breakout inning scoring fourteen runs and ending the game early. Callie Hunter, Rylee Adams, and Madi Thomas would all earn triples in the inning. Tess Cutler would end the game with four RBIs, and Jenna Pharr and Rylee Adams would add three to help lead the team.

The game that the Lady Panthers would like to have back is the matchup with Sanger. The Lady Panthers had a 2-0 lead until the 6th inning, where the Lady Indians would score three runs, to take the lead and ultimately walk away with the 3-2 win. Tess Cutler put the ball in play in the first inning, allowing Kelsie Adams to score. Callie Hunter's triple in the next inning would score Paige Scarbro, giving the Lady Panthers the early lead that would not hold.

Rylee Adams started and pitched five and a third innings for the Lady Panthers. In the fifth inning, the Lady Indians got on base with a double, and that runner was brought home on a single. That is when VAHS Head Coach Jeni Voris made a change at the mound, bringing in Kelsie Adams to replace her younger sister. Adams would walk that first batter, putting two runners on the bases. The next batter would ground out, but a run would score, tieing the game. The next batter would hit a grounder that would be out of reach of the diving shortstop Paige Scarbro, scoring the winning run.

The Lady Panthers traveled to Aubrey to take on the Lady Chaparrals. Van Alstyne would allow eight runs in the second inning, which put the game out of reach early, and led to the 10-2 loss.

The Lady Panthers will return to district action when they host Anna on Tuesday, March 22 with game time at 6 p.m.