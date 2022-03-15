Baseball preps for district play

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panthers are finishing up tournaments and non-district play. On Friday, March 18, the Panthers will travel to Aubrey to start their district schedule.

In the Anna Tournament, the Panthers were in a tight contest with Bells, trailing by the score of 5-3, that is, until they scored twelve runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. As the inning was completed, time was called, and the Panthers kept their nine-game winning streak intact. Leading to the win was a collapse by the Bells Panthers on the mound, advancing twelve Panthers to the bases on balls, adding four others who reached the bases by being hit by a pitch. The Panthers were led at the plate by Weston Holbert with three RBIs and Dakota Howard with two.

However, the Panther winning streak would end when they faced the Rains Wildcats in the next game. The Panthers could not get on the board, losing 3-0. Dakota Howard tried to keep the Panthers in the game with his work on the mound, recording nine outs.

In the final game of non-district, the Panthers picked up a win over the Ford Panthers. VAHS earned a 9-1 victory on the day, with Jace Gailey getting the credit for the win for his work on the mound. It was a 2-0 game until the fourth inning when Dakota Howard, Weston Johnson, and Matthew Crawford all had RBIs, leading the team in a four-run burst that would extend the lead and ultimately secure the win.

The Panthers have an impressive 10-1 record on the year as they prepare for the part of the season that matters, district play. The team will take the home field on Tuesday, March 22 against the Anna Coyotes at 7:30 p.m.