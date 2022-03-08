Panther baseball goes undefeated in GCEC Classic

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Panthers went undefeated in the GCEC Classic, hosted at the Van Alstyne fields. The team had wins over Howe, Bonham, Lone Oak, and Whitewright.

In the tournament's opening game, the Panthers fell behind 3-0 in the first inning but would fight back to earn the 4-3 win over the Hwy 5 rival. Luke Juarez would single in the fourth inning, making an RBI on the hit that gave the team the advantage on the scoreboard. Justus Hill would win on the mound, and Caden Whitley would get the save.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Panthers would jump out early in the matchup against Bonham. The Panthers would score three runs in the first, second, and fourth innings, resulting in a 9-3 win. Riley Dancer would get the win from the mound with Luke Juarez. Weston Johnson would go 3-3 at the plate for the Panthers with one RBI.

Facing the Lone Oak Buffalo's, the Panthers would build a 7-0 lead until the sixth inning, when opponents would score four runs. The Panthers would add a run in the bottom on the sixth and would not allow a comeback as they shut down the Buffalo's in the final at-bat picking up the 8-4 win. Caden Whitley earned the win on the mound. Leading the Panthers at the plate were Weston Johnson and Dakota Howard, with two hits each.

The Panthers picked up a 7-2 win over Whitewright in the tournament's final game. The Panthers had a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning when they put three runs on the scoreboard to put the game out of reach for the Tigers. Dakota Howard earned the win from the mound. Leading the Panthers at the plate was Matthew Crawford going 3-3.

The Panthers will be playing in the Anna Coyote tournament from Thursday through Saturday, March 10-12.