Lady Panthers get three wins in GCEC Classic

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panther softball team played five games in the locally hosted GCEC Classic. Over three days, the team played Hillsboro, Frisco Memorial, Lone Oak, Denton Ryan, and Lake View High School.

The Lady Panthers opened play against Hillsboro, picking up an 8-1 victory. On the mound for the Panthers was freshman Rylee Adams who only allowed two hits. Kelsie Adams and Madi Thomas led the Panthers in the hitting department, each with three hits.

The Lady Panthers dropped the game against Frisco Memorial High School by 3-1. The lone score for the team came off of a Kelsie Adams sacrifice fly, scoring Callie Hunter. The team could only manage four hits on the day.

In the next game of the classic, the Panthers bats produced early and often against Lone Oak. The game ended early, with the Panthers scoring seven runs in the third to go up 12-1. Having multiple hits on the day were Jenna Pharr, Callie Hunter, and Madi Thomas.

In tournament play, the Lady Panthers walked away with a 4-4 tie with Denton Ryan Raiders. Scoring for the Lady Panthers was Kelsie Adams, Jenna Pharr, Callie Hunter, and Madi Thomas.

The Lady Panthers wrapped up play with a blowout win over the Lake View Maidens with a final score of 15-1 in two innings at the plate. After only two trips to the plate, the game ended on a run rule. The Lady Panthers scored eight runs in the opening inning, followed by seven in the second. Avery Jennings with three and Callie Hunter and Paige Scarbro led the team in hits.