Panthers extend district championship to a four-peat

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panthers, under the leadership of Head Coach Russell Best, were crowned as District Champions. The Panthers made it four in a row with Best on the sideline and one constant on the court, four-year starter JJ Boling.

What shouldn't be lost in the moment is that the Panthers moved from the 3A classification to the 4A two years ago. This season they not only captured the district title, but they did it without a blemish on the record, going undefeated. Their first year of play in the 4A division, as the smallest school in the classification, they only lost one district game on their way to the championship.

What Coach Russell Best has done in his ten years of tenure at VAHS is simply remarkable. He has had seven district crowns, several regional championship appearances, and one State Championship Final Four appearance in his ten years.

The 2021-22 District Champions are Nic Castillos, Riley Dancer, Blake Skipworth, Kade Ramer, Carson Brown, Jace Gailley, Dylan Geller, Zach Thomas, Gavin Montgomery, and JJ Boling.