Panthers capture bi-district crown

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne High School boys basketball team took their sixteen-game winning streak into the playoffs. The team faced Summit Prep Skyhawks, a Dallas Charter school, for the second straight year in the playoffs. The Panthers would come away with a 98-60 victory, but those who attended the game hosted at Richardson Berkner Gymnasium know the game was closer in the first half than if you look at the final score.

The first quarter showed the Skyhawk's starters were very skilled and well-coached in controlling tempo against the speedy Panthers. At the mid-point of the second quarter, it was a two-point lead for the top-ranked Panthers.

The Panthers showed their explosiveness in scoring when in a matter of less than a minute, they would extend their lead to take control of the game. In the critical series of plays, Carson Brown would drop a three-point bucket. Then, the Panther defense created a turnover on the defensive side, which fuels the Panther's fast break. Kade Ramer was running his lane on the break when he would receive the ball and attack the rim on the dribble, picking up a foul, a bucket, a foul, and would add the and-on free-throw. After another Panther stop on defense, a loose ball looked to end the Panther possession when Dylan Geller would soar out of bounds and make an athletic save, getting the ball into the hands of JJ Boling for a layup. Suddenly, the Panthers had a 10 pt advantage at 33-23.

Scoring for the Panthers: Carson Brown 26, JJ Boling 21, Kade Ramer 12, Zach Thomas 7, Gavin Montgomery 6, Blake Skipworth 6, Jackson Allen 6, Jace Gailley 4, Dylan Geller 3, Sean Wilson 3, and Riley Dancer 2.

The Panthers extended their win streak to seventeen games with the victory. They have also been Bi-District Champions for eight of the last nine years. The Panthers will face either Wilmer-Hutchins or Ferris in the Area round of the playoffs.