VAHS Boys hoops keep rolling through district play

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne boys basketball is undefeated in district play, but that doesn't mean they have not been tested, especially when facing their district opponents for the second time. In the two games against Anna, the first time was a 30 point dunk fest, but then the second time around, it took an overtime contest for the Panthers to pull away.

The Panthers for two years now have had a "big three" when it comes to scoring. Teams have schemed to stop the driving big men in JJ Boling, or Carson Brown in a "pick your poison" game plan. If they are successful, then Blake Skipworth is the first pass behind the three-point line is, usually reminding them that this team cannot be stopped by focusing on one person. In the second round of district play, another scoring option has arisen for the Panthers in low-post big man Kade Ramer who has now scored in double digits in multiple games.

So when the team traveled to Celina recently to take on the Bobcats on their homecourt, they figured they would be in for a test. The Bobcats scheme affected Boling and Brown with their effectiveness from behind the three-point line shooting for a combined 2 for 13. Boling would only score seven points on the evening, but Brown would hurt the Bobcats inside the three-point line and from the charity stripe scoring 24 points. Blake Skipworth would be clutch for the Panthers hitting four three-pointers and scoring 12 points on the evening, and Kade Ramer added 14 points. The Panthers would, in the final minutes of play, extend the two-possession game to a 61-52 victory.

The Panthers traveled to Gainesville and experienced something they should never forget. Gainesville is on the bottom of the standings in the district and the highlight of the night wasn't a high-flying dunk but a couple of made buckets by a Leopard player. Bill Cummins, a senior at Gainesville who has cerebral palsy, scored four points and had a steal in the final minute to remind Leopards and Panthers of the important things in life.

The Panthers won the game by a score of 77-51. Scoring for the Panthers was: Carson Brown 19, Riley Dancer 13, JJ Boling 12, Kade Ramer 10, Blake Skipworth 9, Jackson Allen 6, Gavin Montgomery 4, Dylan Geller 2, and Nic Castillo 2.

The Panthers will finish their regular season when they host Sanger on Tuesday. They will return to the court in the first round of the playoffs, yet to be determined date of Feb. 21-22.