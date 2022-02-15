Senior Spotlight: JJ Boling honored for time with VA schools

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

A senior night recognition is a way to end a chapter for an individual, but in a way, this one seems more than that; it is a close of an era. The Van Alstyne boys basketball program will see the final of three Boliing boys wrap up their time as Panthers, with senior JJ Boling being honored. Some of the best teams in Van Alstyne's history on the court have had something in common, a Boling on the court. The Boling's have been crucial elements of teams that have advanced to the state tournament in volleyball with sister Lindi and in Basketball with Isaiah and Noah on the same team. The youngest Boling is the team leader on this year's team, currently ranked as the #2 team in Texas in the 4A division.

VAHS Head Basketball Coach Russell Best spoke about watching the younger Boling grow up with his siblings, "I first met JJ ten years ago when his family and my family moved to VA. He was a skinny little 3rd grader working on his ball-handling skills in PiP's. JJ worked in the gym with his two older brothers, who would block his shot every time they had a chance. It has been a blessing to watch him grow from that little brother into the strong senior leader he is now."

That player now is as decorated as they come as a basketball player. As a freshman, he was the District and Texomaland Newcomer of the Year. As a sophomore, he was voted the District Offensive MVP and 1st team All-Texomaland. The progression continued in the junior year as he was voted the District MVP and the All-Texomaland Player of the Year. This season's honors are sure to roll in addition to his prestigious Whataburger Tourney MVP that he picked up as his team claimed the championship.

Anyone who knows JJ knows his goals start with team accomplishments. He has approached this season as a leader focusing on making his teammates better; he said of his plans, "my goals were to help each of them be the best they can be individual, which makes us a better team." Coach Best shared that he didn't become a leader; as a senior year started, it started long before that, "He has always been a leader of his teams. From 7th grade until now, he has led by example and communication skills. He has been on the varsity basketball team for four years, and the team has won a district championship all four years."

The focus of teamwork doesn't just come from the coaching sideline but home. JJ acknowledged the role that his parents, Julie and Terry Thomas and Anthony and Diane Boling, have played on the court by saying, "They have taught me teamwork and how to be a good leader and to make sure I do everything by putting God first." His parents are a constant support for him at games in the stands and on the sidelines as Julie keeps the books for the panther team. JJ acknowledged another supporter that many might not notice, but he does; his Memaw, his maternal grandmother, can be found sitting quietly at the top bleacher of any gym on game night. Her subtle approach to watching her grandson play is not missed by him as he said she was his greatest supporter outside of his parents.

Next season the youngest Boling will join family members at Southwest Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie. His oldest brother Isaiah just finished up his basketball career there; he will join brother Noah on the court for the Lions, where he will be able to cheer Lindi on during volleyball season. JJ said of a significant reason in deciding on SAGU. "It will be fun to play with my brother since I've never played on a team with him."

JJ knows shared that the community's support he has noticed and appreciated. "The support we have from the entire town is something that I'll always remember." said Boling, "Looking in the stands when we play other teams makes me realize that everyone doesn't get this."

Coach Best wrapped up his comments on JJ with, "JJ has been nothing but a joy to coach." That sentiment would indeed be repeated hundreds of times over by those who have filled panther gymnasium watching him play over the years.