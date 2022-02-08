VAHS holds on for wins against Highway 5 rivals

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panthers beat the Anna Coyotes earlier in the season by twenty-five points. It would not be as easy as the Panthers were behind most of the game the second time around before forcing overtime. The Anna gymnasium has bleachers on the baseline, and it is used as an extra player when filled with a raucous crowd. As the Panthers struggled in the first quarter, only scoring ten points while allowing the Coyotes to score twenty-four, only fed the hysteria of the student section as they hoped for an upset.

The Panthers were behind throughout the game, but in the fourth quarter, they would outscore the Coyotes 19-7 and make a comeback. As the Panthers looked to take control of the game, tying it up for the first time since the start of the game, they would face another setback. After scoring the bucket, Carson Brown would get called for his second technical foul of the evening resulting in his ejection from the game. His substitute Riley Dancer would play some crucial minutes finishing the game and hitting a big three himself to tie the game in the final minute. The Panthers would dominate in the overtime frame, outscoring the Coyotes 13-4 to win.

Leading the Panthers in scoring was JJ Boling, with 21 points. Kade Ramer had a great night from his block spot, scoring 15 points. Riley Dancer added ten points on the night. Gavin Montgomery had seven points but was more influential in the comeback with his defense and ultimately quiet the Anna student section.

The Panthers played host to Melissa on Saturday after the game was postponed due to the winter storm. The team would be without star player Carson Brown, who was accessed with two technical fouls in the previous game, and UIL rules enforce a suspension in the upcoming contest.

Again, the team found itself in a hole in the first quarter falling behind 11-2 but would fight back to within four points at the half. The Panthers used a solid third quarter to take and keep the lead to the final buzzer, winning 55-51.

Scoring for the Panthers was JJ Boling 22, Gavin Montgomery 7, Jackson Allen 7, Kade Ramer 5, Blake Skipworth 3, Riley Dancer 3, Zach Thomas 2, and Jace Gailley 2.

The Panthers will be back home on Tuesday night, Feb 15th, when they host Sanger. That will be the final regular-season game, and the senior players will be honored before game time.