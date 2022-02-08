UIL realignment shakes up district opponents

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The biannual realignment of classifications and districts was announced this past Thursday. The districts are different for football and the other sports. This has been the case for a few years now as football has two divisions and only travels to the opponents once a year, whether that is sub-varsity or varsity teams. This is why the football districts are usually farther travel-wise but more comparable to the school populations. The following districts will begin in the fall and compete for the next two years.

The Panther football team will be in District 5 with Aubrey, Bridgeport, Farmersville, Gainesville, Krum, Sanger. The Panthers will compete with: Anna, Aubrey, Carrollton Ranchview, Celina, and Frisco Panther Creek in volleyball and basketball, and the other spring sports not announced yet, but usually are the same.