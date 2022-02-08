Lady Panthers pick up wins to move into a playoff spot

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers were outside the playoff cutoff line, entering the final three games. The Lady Panthers picked up a pair of wins to move into the playoffs after defeating Anna and Melissa.

The Panthers traveled to Anna to take on the Lady Coyotes, which stunned them in the first round of play when the Coyotes won by seven points in the first meeting. After the first quarter, it looked like a repeat of that loss when the Coyotes took an early 12-6 lead. But point guard Kaelyn Miller would not let the Coyotes pull away. She would score 17 of her 22 points in the first half of play. The two teams would be tied entering the break at halftime.

In the second half, the Lady Panthers would take control of the game as Bailey Henderson would heat up from behind the three-point line and score six of them on the evening, leading to her 30 point performance. Because the Lady Panthers were hitting from behind the three-point line, Anna would have to get out of the zone defense they were playing and be forced to play man-to-man defense. Lanie Thorpe torched them by driving to the bucket and getting to the rim when that happened. She would end the night with 14 points. The Lady Panthers would run away with the game and win 78-64.

The next game of the week was to happen on Friday when the Lady Panthers hosted Melissa. That game was postponed to Saturday due to the winter weather that hit the area. The team would not get a chance to practice on Thursday or Friday, before the critical game. The Lady Panthers have struggled with scoring at home on the season needed to break that slump to beat Melissa, the team in fourth place but dealing with turmoil itself, having replaced its head coach midseason.

The Lady Panthers would jump out to a first-half lead of 23-11 and maintain that lead to the end of the game. The Lady Panthers would walk away with a 50-36 point win. The team was led in scoring by Bailey Henderson with eighteen points, followed by Lanie Thorpe with ten, Kelsie Adams with seven, and Callie Blankenship with five points.

The team has advanced to the playoffs, with at least the fourth place district, and that game is undecided. The playoffs are set with the bi-district round on Feb 14-15.