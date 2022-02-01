Panthers pull away from Aubrey in district test

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne boys basketball team hosted the Aubrey Chaparrals on Friday, Jan 28th. It was the second meeting of the year as the second round of district play has started on the men's side. The Panthers had a closer matchup this time with the Chaparrals as the game was close in the first half before the Panthers would pull away for a 77-59 victory.

Aubrey has one of the most talented players in the district in Carter May, who put on a show scoring 27 points to power the away team. The first half was a close contest as the Panthers only held a three-point advantage going into halftime. In the third quarter, the Panthers outscored the visitors by eight to extend the lead to eleven. The Panther defense fueling their offense was a key to this victory. The Panthers scored 26 points off turnovers, holding advantages in vital defensive categories of steals, blocks, and deflections. Kade Ramer, Carson Brown, and Blake Skipworth led the Panthers in these categories.

Scoring for the Panthers was: JJ Boling 26, Carson Brown 23, Blake Skipworth 16, Riley Dancer 4, Kade Ramer 4, Jace Gailley 2, and Gavin Montgomery 2.

Coach Russell Best's team is undefeated in district play and will be hosting Melissa Cardinals on Friday night at Panther gymnasium, with tip-off scheduled at 7:30 p.m.