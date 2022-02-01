Lady Panthers drop home contest with Aubrey

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers played host to the Aubrey Chaparrals on Friday night, Jan 28th. When the two teams faced off the first time at Aubrey, the Lady Panthers jumped out early and maintained control of the game for a 17 point victory. However, this time, the Lady Chaparrals would take control early with a 19-2 first-quarter score and retain control for the win.

Coach Tyler Dyer's team has struggled at home this season, only winning one home game while on the road has been the complete opposite, having only one road loss. The only home win is against Gainesville, who is winless in district play, but even in that game, the Lady Panthers did not fully take control of the game until the third quarter, struggling to score in the first half.

Against Aubrey, the Lady Panthers again struggled from three-point range, shooting 3 for 18 on the evening, shooting 16%. Missed scoring opportunities at the free-throw line hampered the comeback push in the second half, missing sixteen free throws going 12 for 28 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Panthers made a valiant comeback in the second half, powered by their full-court press. The junior twin sisters Lanie and Lacey Thorpe created turnovers from their defensive pressure, leading the charge to cut the double-digit lead to single digits. During a fury of pressure and scoring during the third quarter, the team scored their only three-point shots on the evening, two by Bailey Henderson and Ryleigh Miller. Callie Blankenship added the old-fashioned three-point play with a circus layup while being fouled that went in.

The Lady Panthers cut the lead to only five points late in the third, but it was misses at the free-throw line, and the distraction of focusing on the referee's perceived missed calls by the sideline kept the team from sustaining the comeback. The Lady Panthers would fall on the home court by 46-35.

Scoring for the Lady Panthers was Bailey Henderson 11, Callie Blankenship 8, Kelsie Adams 5, Kaelyn Miller 4, Lanie Thorpe 4, and Ryleigh Miller 3.

The Lady Panthers are currently in fifth place, one spot out of the playoffs. The team has three games remaining against Anna, Melissa, and Celina. The Lady Panthers are home on Friday night, Feb 4th, against Melissa, which will have playoff implications as they are currently the 4th place team.