Basketball Senior Spotlight: Callie Blankenship

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

When the Lady Panthers take the floor on Friday night to host the Melissa Cardinals, two seniors will be playing their final game on the home floor. Callie Blankenship and Kelsie Adams are the seniors who will be recognized before the games.

Callie Blankenship grew up wearing blue and white, playing several sports such as soccer, volleyball, and basketball. Her childhood soccer playing days with the Texoma Soccer Sweet Feet team ended when volleyball started in middle school. After her freshman year in high school, basketball would be her sole sports passion. Since her sophomore year, she has played for the Lady Panthers varsity team and played year-round club basketball.

Her most memorable moment of playing basketball for the Lady Panthers happened this season. That moment was when she ran onto the court at Midwestern State University with helping her team advance to the Gold Bracket in the Festival of Lights Holiday tournament in Wichita Falls.

Callie recognized the unending support she has been blessed with through her parents, Polly and Todd Blankenship. She said of the pair, "they have dedicated numerous hours of taking me to club tournaments and practices and have supported me at all of my games."

Beyond her parents, it is her paternal grandparents who are her biggest fans. "my grandparents, they come to every game regardless of where it is played, and they drive from Fort Worth to be there!" Just as constant as their presence is at the game, something they do after each game might be more empowering and memorable to her, "they tell me how proud they are of me after each game."

The teacher that had the most significant impact on her during her school years with VAISD was high school English teacher Erin Ward. Callie gave her reasons why, "she taught me to keep going in the rigorous AP / Honor classes, no matter how challenging they are." That is what Callie Blankenship has displayed on and off the court, the determination to fight through challenges disappointments and keep going forward.

Callie shared what she has learned by facing adversity during her high school years. She shared, "I had to overcome, both in life and in sports, the fear of failure. I had to learn not to be afraid of failure and compete to the best of my ability. The struggle is not having what others think of me determine what I think of myself."

Callie will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall. She will be using the life skills taught to her by teachers like Erin Ward and the game of basketball itself to keep driving powerfully forward no matter the challenges