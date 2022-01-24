Van Alstyne boys blaze through district play

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

This past week, the Van Alstyne boys picked up two more wins with lopsided victories over Gainesville and Sanger. The Panthers have now finished the first half of district play with a 6-0 record. They are also currently ranked 5th in the state through the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Panthers hosted Gainesville on Tuesday, January 18th. The winless Leopards led very early in the contest with a 4-3 lead until the Panthers went on a 37-0 point run over the next two-quarters of play. The Leopards would make a three-point shot as the half ended. The Panthers shot an astounding 68% from the three-point range. The Panthers would win the game by the score of 84-26.

Scoring for the Panthers were JJ Boling 22, Riley Dancer 11, Kade Ramer 11, Jace Gailley 11, Blake Skipworth 9, Carson Brown 7, Nic Castillo 6, Jackson Allen 3, Zach Thomas 2, and Gavin Montgomery 2.

The Panthers traveled to Sanger on Friday, January 28th, to close out the first round of play. The Indians had a strategy that was evident from the start to rattle Carson Brown. The Indians tried to be very physical with him with and without the ball. The strategy might have worked last year, but not this year, as Brown led the Panthers in scoring with 21 points on the night.

The Panthers used an explosive second quarter of play, scoring 30 points in the frame to take control of the game. The Panthers would head to the locker room with a 51-23 point lead. The Panthers cruised to the victory in the second half with the final score of 82-43.

The entire Panther team put points on the board in the victory. Scoring for the Panthers were: Carson Brown 21, JJ Boling 16, Blake Skipworth 13, Zach Thomas 7, Jackson Allen 6, Nic Castillo 4, Dylan Geller 4, Jace Gailley 3, Gavin Montgomery 2, Riley Dancer 2, Kade Ramer 2, and Sean Wilson 2.

The Panthers will be at home against Aubrey on Friday the, January 28th. The boys' tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

District Standings:

1) Van Alstyne 6-0

2) Melissa 5-1

3) Anna 3-3

4) Celina 3-3

5) Aubrey 3-3

6) Sanger 1-5

7) Gainesville 0-6