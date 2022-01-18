Van Alstyne boys pick-up district wins

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panther basketball team traveled to Melissa on Tuesday, January 11th, to take on the Cardinals. The matchup was against two early-season district leaders, with both teams entering the contest undefeated. Coach Best knew all too well that the game would be challenging. The only blight on the last season on the Panthers 2020-21 District Champions record was an away game at Melissa.

Despite the firey early start by the Panthers jumping out to an 8-0 Melissa battled back to lead at the end of the first quarter, 16-12. The Cardinals would lead by five going into halftime. The Panthers would tie late in the third quarter at 37 and again at 44, take the lead midway through the fourth quarter, and hold the lead through the end of the game.

The Panthers had a 52-47 lead with 50 seconds left to play. The team went into a half-court stall offense and took the clock down to 31 seconds before a foul intentionally sent Blake Skipworth to the line, where he hit one of two free throws putting the Panthers up by six points. The Cardinals hit a corner three-point shot on the next possession with 15 seconds remaining, cutting the lead to three. Skipworth tried to get the ball into JJ Boling's hands on the inbounds, but he tripped over the defender's feet, stumbling and losing the ball. A Melissa Player picked up the loose ball and took off to the basket. Due to the excitement of this mayhem, the officials' whistle could barely be heard over the crowd noise, but the play was called dead back, where the Melissa player took possession as he was called for a travel. Things worked out better for the Panthers on the next possession; Boling was able to get clean inbound, he was immediately fouled and subsequently hit both free throws to secure the win.

Carson Brown led the Panthers in scoring 19 points. Brown earlier that day was named by Dave Campbells Magazine, the Texas High School Player of the Week.

The Panthers hosted the Celina Bobcats on Friday night, the 14th. The Bobcats put a fight through the first quarter, only trailing 19-17. But a Panther offensive onslaught put the home team in control in the second quarter. VAHS would score 27 points in the second period while holding the Bobcats to 8. The final would be 78-51, with the Panthers at 4-0 in district play.

Carson Brown had a 30 point performance, JJ Boling added 17 to lead the team in scoring. Other scorers were: Riley Dancer 7, Jace Gailley 6, Zach Thomas 6, Dylan Geller 5, Kade Ramer 4, and Blake Skipworth 3.

The Panthers host Gainesville on Tuesday night, January 18th, and then travel to Sanger on Friday, the 21st. The next home game will be on the 28th, when Aubrey visits Panther Gymnasium.