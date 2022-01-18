Lady Panthers finish the first round of district play in the playoff hunt

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers have finished the first round of district play, are 3-3, and are currently in fourth place behind Sanger, Aubrey, and Celina. The Lady Panthers have a victory over second-place Aubrey; however, the team had limited players due to sickness on gameday. They are one spot ahead of Anna, who beat the Lady Panthers in the first meeting. So the second half of district play will determine if Coach Tyler Dyer's team can make a run to the playoffs.

The Lady Panthers were in recent action on the road playing Melissa and hosting Celina. The Lady Panthers split those contests and continued a trend of struggling offensively playing on their home court.

In the contest at Melissa, the Lady Panthers were without one of its leading players, Kelcie Adams. Coach Dyer turned to Libby Carson and Jaidan Servati to help fill the void defensively. Bailey Henderson stepped up with one of her highest scoring efforts of the season, scoring 22 points.

The Lady Panthers came away with an 18 point victory on the evening, but you would not have guessed that outcome while watching the first quarter. The Lady Cardinals jumped out to an early lead and held a 19-5 advantage mid-way through the first quarter. The Lady Panthers would cut into the lead by the end of the frame, trailing 19-10. The Lady Panthers would dominate the second quarter of play by outscoring the Lady Cardinals 20-5 and leading at half by six. The third quarter saw the Lady Panthers again holding the opponents to only five points and extending their lead to fourteen points before holding onto the 60-42 victory. Scoring for the Lady Panthers: Bailey Henderson with 22, Lanie Thorpe 14, Kaelyn Miller 12, Ryleigh Miller 7, Callie Blankenship 3, and Jaidan Servati 2.

The Lady Panthers hosted the Celina Bobcats on Friday night. The Lady Panthers struggled against the speedy and young team in orange. The Lady Panthers had statistical advantages in several key categories: steals 16-11, points off of turnovers 23 to 8, and second-chance points 6-3. However, the Lady Bobcats shot the ball better from the field at 35% compared to the Lady Panthers' 27% and getting to the free-throw line eight times more than the Panthers added up to the Bobcat victory.

The second round of play starts on January 18th when the Panthers host Gainesville and then travel to Sanger on Friday the 21st. The next home game will be on the 28th, when Aubrey visits Panther Gymnasium.