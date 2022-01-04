Lady Panthers teams have top finishes in local tournaments

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers picked up some hardware playing in the Leonard Holiday Tournament. The Lady Panthers moved to the Championship game against Pottsboro with wins over North Lamar and Whitesboro.

The Cardinals and Panthers had already faced off in a regular-season game won by the Cardinals. That game was played in November and was a ten-point loss.

The Cardinals jumped out to an eight to zero lead. The Panthers would fight back to get into the game, and after the first quarter, the Lady Panthers only trailed by one point. However, the second quarter saw an explosive Pottsboro offense that scored 21 points using the three-point line. The Panthers scored 10 points in the second quarter but trailed 21-11 going into halftime. The Lady Panthers scored 10 points in the third, outscoring the Cardinals by three, but could only muster one point in the fourth quarter as Pottsboro won the tournament title by the score of 44-31.

Leading the Lady Panthers on the evening was point guard Kaelyn Miller with 14 pts, Bailey Henderson 8 pts, Lanie Thorpe 6, Kelsie Adams 2, and Ryleigh Miller 1. Bailey Henderson and Lanie Thorpe were both selected to the All-Tournament team.

The varsity team was not the only team in action as the Lady Panther JV team competed in a tournament against varsity teams. The team would lose their first contest against Era and finish the tournament with three straight wins over varsity teams from Callisburg, Pilot Point, and Gainesville. The team would claim the Silver Bracket Championship trophy.

The Lady Panthers will be in action on Friday night when they host Anna at Panther Gymnasium. The JV girls will start play at 5 p.m followed by the varsity girls at 6:15 p.m.