VA athletes among all-district team selections

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The District 4 football All-District team was recently announced, with several Panthers being a part of the honor selections. The coaching staffs make the selections at the end of the regular season. The announcement of the selections is held off until after the last team of the district is finished playing in the playoffs. Two of District four's teams would be the last teams playing from Region 1, with Celina and Aubrey facing off in the regional championship. Celina would advance to the State Semi-final game. The post-season success of the district further displayed the talent on this listing of All-District Selections.

Senior Quarterback Gavin Montgomery led the Panthers selections with his superlative award: Utility Player of the Year. Montgomery was a dual-threat quarterback with the ability to scamper for positive yards on a busted play or keep the ball in a Run-Pass-Option. Montgomery kept defenses guessing with his ability to hit receivers like Lucas Lindley with the quick-pass or the deep bombs to Dakota Howard. Montgomery could also be found playing safety on defense and was never afraid of making a big hit.

The Panther first teams were led by another standout Gavin Bybee who was selected to both the offensive and defensive honor teams. Bybee was injured in the playoff victory over Iowa Park and was a critical piece that was missing in the next round when Monahans were knocked out of the playoffs. Bybee suffered a broken collar bone, a similar injury that Collin Reynolds had sustained in a scrimmage, and returned late in the season with enough time to be a force on defense.

Lineman that contributed to the Panther success were recognized on the first teams with defensive player Nic Loya and Levi Copeland, the leader of the Panther offensive line. Loya was a force that opping offensive lines struggled to contain from his defensive end position.

-- All-District First-Team Offense: Gavin Bybee, Dakota Howard, Lucas Lindley, and Levi Copeland.

-- All-District First-Team Defense: Gavin Bybee, Nic Loya, and Collin Reynolds

-- All-District Second-Team Offense: Jaden Mahan, Jackson Allen, and Cooper Carroll.

-- All-District Second-Team Defense: Jaden Mahan, Matteen Bouldoin, and Jackson Allen

-- All-District Honorable Mention: Sam Wyatt, Billy Millican, Manny Chavira, Cade Milroy, and Colby Hayes

-- Second-Team All-State Academic Team: Sam Wyatt

-- All-State Academic Team Honorable mention: Cade Milroy, Alejandro Calderon, Collin Reynolds, Gavin Montgomery, and Weston Holbert.