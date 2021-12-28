Holiday Tournament puts Lady Panthers back in motion

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers ended their Christmas break by playing in the Leonard Holiday Tournament. The UIL mandates a six-day dead period of practices and team activities, and the day that ended, the team opened up play with an 8:00 a.m. tip-off. The holiday tournaments are an excellent chance to break off the rust, get a good game experience before heading back into the district schedule.

The Lady Panthers faced Whitesboro in the first game of the tournament. The Lady Panthers had a fast start in the first quarter scoring eighteen points and building a six-point lead. However, the quick start was erased with a cold-shooting second quarter. The Lady Panthers were held scoreless until Bailey Henderson calmly put up a straight-on deep three after passing half-court in the final seconds before halftime. The Lady Panthers would enter halftime down 21-27.

The Lady Bearcats held and extended their lead to ten points into the fourth quarter in the second half. The Lady Panthers mounted a back-to-back drive and scores by Lanie Thorpe and a three-pointer by Bailey Henderson. The Lady Panthers would take the lead and not look back to a 52-47 victory. In the game, Kelsie Adams took an elbow to the nose, causing her to leave the game to return to play with a nose plug. She would lead the Lady Panthers in scoring with 14 points. The Panthers' other top scorers were Kaelyn Miller and Bailey Henders, each with 12 points.

The Lady Panthers would face Paris North Lamar the next day in tournament play. This matchup was an evenly played contest with neither team taking control. This game would come down to the final minutes of the game. Ryleigh Miller took and made a three-pointer with four minutes left to play to extend the lead for the Lady Panthers to 45-38. North Lamar would pull back and get a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer that hit various points of the iron but would not fall. Lanie Thorpe secured the win with a free throw with five seconds remaining.

The Lady Panthers will return to district play on January 4th to travel to Aubrey. The team has played two games in district play before the Christmas break. They picked up a win at Gainesville but fell to Sanger and have a 1-1 district record.