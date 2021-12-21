Van Alstyne athletes among THSCA football academic all-state picks

Herald Democrat

Nine area football teams had seniors named academic all-state selections by the Texas High School Coaches Association for the 2021 season.

Sherman’s Ian Mahjoobi was on the elite team, Anthony Gionfriddo and Jacob Lester were on the first team and Brennan Bates and Junior Villalva were honorable mention.

Denison’s Peyton Johnson, Landry Massenburg and Will Gillespie were all on the elite team, William Wallis was on the second team and David Clark and James Houston McClure were honorable mention picks.

Van Alstyne’s Sam Wyatt was on the second team while Cade Milroy, Alejandro Calderon, Collin Reynolds, Gavin Montgomery and Weston Holbert were honorable mention.

Pottsboro’s Andrew Peippo was on the first team, Cole Bynum was on the second team and Gabe Clayton, Cooper Dobbs and Griffin Conklin were honorable mention.

Whitesboro’s Paul Velten was on the second team while Jacob Hermes and Matthew Franco were honorable mention.

S&S’ Gavyn Collins and Hunter Blanscett were on the second team while Josh Pittner, Eli Mahan, Daymon Orr, Joey Carter, Kota Richardson and Cade Russell were honorable mention.

Bells’ Jaden Nelson was on the first team while Blake Rolen and Christian Mena were on the second team.

Tioga’s Cameron Byler and Tom Bean’s Aiden Jones were both honorable mention selections.