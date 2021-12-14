Panthers highly rated Argyle at home

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Panthers hosted the Argyle Eagles at Panther Gymnasium on Dec 7th. Argyle graduated twelve seniors from last year's incredible state championship season. However, the perennial powerhouse has reloaded with talent and came into the game as the Class 4A fifth-ranked team.

The Panthers have their own talent-laden team, which showed in this matchup. After the first quarter, Argyle had a five-point advantage and retained a lead going into the half at 23-20.

After the half, the Panthers took control of the game, outscoring the Eagles by five points in the third, followed by an eight-point difference in the fourth. The Panthers would celebrate a ten-point victory, 46-36.

Scoring for the Panthers was: Carson Brown 14, Blake Skipworth 10, JJ Boling 9, Kade Ramer 4, Riley Dance 3, Jackson Allen 2, and Dylan Geller 2.

The Panthers had wins in the HWY 5 tournament over Sherman and Caddo Mills, putting them in the Gold Bracket. They suffered two losses to McKinney North and Trinity Christian Academy in the bracket play, earning fourth place overall.

The Panthers' next home game will be against Bishop Lynch on Dec 21 at 12:30 p.m. before having time off for Christmas break.