Lady Panthers heading into district play

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

This week, the Lady Panthers will head into the district schedule to face Gainesville and Sanger. This past weekend they competed in the HWY 5 Tournament hosted in Van Alstyne, Anna, and Melissa.

The Lady Panthers had wins over Parish Episcopal and City View High schools. Those wins placed them in the Gold Bracket play on Saturday. In the Gold Bracket play, they suffered two losses to Denison and Caddo Mills and ended up in a fourth-place position.

In the win over Parish Episcopal, Kelsie Adams led the Lady Panthers with 18 points and eight rebounds. Other Lady Panthers in double-digit scoring were; Bailey Henderson, 15, Kaelyn Miller, 14, and Ryleigh Miller, 11.

The Lady Panthers had a well-rounded performance against Wichita Falls City View high school, winning 58-29. The Lady Panther full-court press was too much for the Lady Mustangs from the beginning after jumping to a 12-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Scoring for the Lady Panthers were: Kaelyn Miller 11, Callie Blankenship 10, Ryleigh Miller 9, Lanie Thorpe 8, Kelsie Adams 6, Bailey Henderson 6, Libby Carson 4, and Jaidan Servati 4.

Last week the Lady Panthers also picked up a win over the Terrell Lady Tigers. Callie Blankenship led all scorers with a 22 point performance, with 12 in the fourth quarter. Kaelyn Miller had 14 points from the point guard position. Jaidan Servati had a double-double with ten points and eleven rebounds.

In the game against Denison, the Lady Panthers fell 67-62/ Entering the fourth quarter; the team had struggled to score 30 points. Behind a full-court pressure defense, the team had a furious comeback scoring 32 points in the final period alone. The Lady Panthers cut the lead to trailing by one point before Denison pulled away with free throws in the last seconds. Leading the Panthers in scoring were Bailey Henderson with 14, followed by Kelsie Adams with 11 and Callie Blankenship with 10pts.

The Lady Panthers will host Sanger for the first district home game on Friday, Dec 17th