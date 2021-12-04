Van Alstyne volleyball all-district honors announced

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The District 9 All-District honorees were announced recently after the close of the volleyball season. Van Alstyne knew they were in a tough district, but the postseason proved that to be true. Each of the four teams had postseason success. Sanger, the fourth-place team in the district, went three rounds and was defeated by Celina. Celina and Aubrey were the last two teams in the region, where Celina won to advance to State.

Samantha Moore was the Panther's lone representative on the All-District first team. The middle-blocker was the team leader in kills and blocks. Riley Ross was a second-team All-District selection for her play this season.

Three Lady Panthers earned Honorable Mention All-District: Senior Hannah Hemphill, Junior Lacey Thorpe and Sophomore Maci Densmore.

The following Lady Panthers were honored as Academic All-District: Kaelyn Miller, Riley Ross, Lydia Carroll, Maci Densmore, Lanie Thorpe, Lacey Thorpe, Jaidan Servati, Hannah Hemphill, Abby Lange, Jadyn Cranford, Samantha Moore, and McKenna Jensen.