Panthers drop game to Aubrey

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panthers traveled to Aubrey for the final game of the season. The district game would determine the playoff-bound teams' placement and battle for who would claim the 2nd place spot.

It did not take long for the Chaparrals to take control of the game. The Panthers had no answer for the running attack that the Chaparrals presented. They scored early and often to win the contest 44-10. The Chaparrals took a 17 point first-quarter lead, added 10 points in the second to lead 27-0 at the half.

The Panther's offense finally gave the team some life in the third quarter when they put together a drive that resulted in a Diego Hernandez field goal. On their next offensive possession, Gavin Montgomery took the designed run around the corner and raced 75 yards for a touchdown. There was life and excitement on the Panther sideline again, but it would be very short-lived, as the Chaparrals would take the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Gavin Montgomery would finish the night 9-16, passing for 57 yards, with 93 yards rushing on 11 carries. Jaden Mahan would run for 52 yards on eight carries. Jackson Allen would lead the Panther defense with eleven tackles, followed by Jaden Mahan's nine.

The Panthers finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and were 2-2 in district play. The Panthers now are focusing on the first round of the playoffs as the District 4, 3rd place team. They will face off with the 2nd place team out District 3, the Iowa Park Hawks.

The bi-district round against the Hawks will be at Chisolm Trail High School in Fort Worth on Friday, Nov 12, with an early kickoff at 7 p.m.