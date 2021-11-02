VA runs away with a win over Sanger

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

It was senior night at Panther Stadium on Friday night when the Panthers hosted Sanger. Being the last home game that this senior class will play was enough motivation for a win; adding to it was the importance of playoff seeding, which gave the team even more incentive for success.

Head Coach Mikeal Miller spoke about the win, "I'm very proud of our team for responding to a slow start. We had some self-inflicted penalties that hurt our momentum early, but we fought through that and ended up playing a pretty clean game. It was a huge district game and special night for our seniors."

The Panthers would pull away in the second half for the win, a 45-22 victory. Last season they could not get the victory and would make the playoffs to face the dominant Graham team. With the victory, the Panthers will finish no worse than third place. If they can win over the Aubrey Chapparels this Friday, they would secure the second-place spot in the district heading into the playoffs.

The Panthers used big plays to break open the game against Sanger. In the first quarter, it was a stalemate on the scoreboard until quarterback Gavin Montgomery would place a long bomb pass perfectly into the arms of Lucas Lindley, who had beat his defender on a post route putting the Panthers on the board.

In the first play after halftime, Gavin Bybee would break off a 70 yard run for a score. Bybee had 118 yards on only six carries. He had had a 30+ yard run in the first half that the Indians were able to track him down on, but on the 70 yarder, he was not to be stopped as he ran through and past the defense.

In the win, Gavin Montgomery was 9-13, passing for 150 yards and also scoring a rushing touchdown. Senior running-back Sam Wyatt had 66 yards rushing on eight carries. Also running for a touchdown on senior night was senior Will Frey.

On Senior Night, a tradition for Coach Miller is to have a special moment on the field with the future graduates. He thanked them for their contribution to not just the season but the program. He recognized that this class had been a special group to coach from junior high through their senior year. He reminded them that this would be the last time to play on their home field, "to leave it all on the field." Then the seniors and the coaching staff gather for prayer, followed by a receiving line of coaches who hug and speak encouragement to each senior before leaving the warmup field to the locker room to join the rest of the team.

Coach Miller spoke of his senior class, "Our senior class has been a blessing to us. They are good leaders and have been tremendous teammates to our younger players. They are a great group of young men."

The Panthers will travel to Aubrey this Friday night to take on the Chapparels. The game is a 7:30 p.m. start time.