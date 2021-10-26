Celina pulls away from VA in the 4th quarter

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Celina Bobcats typically jump on teams from the start and continue to add to the scoreboard throughout the game. The matchup with the Panthers looked to be a typical game, except the Panthers would respond to give the state-ranked Bobcats a test.

The Bobcats looked dominant in their opening drives and jumped out to an 18-0 point lead through the first quarter. The Bobcats tried for an onside kick, but the Panthers recovered, giving them a short field to start the drive. The Panthers running game would respond and put them on the board. Led by Sam Wyatt and Gavin Montgomery, Montgomery would score on a 16 yard run through the heart of the Celina defense.

Against the stout Celina defense, the smallest Panther running back, Sam Wyatt, had some impressive runs. He had eight carries for twenty-eight yards, leading the Panther backfield in yardage on the evening. The Panthers would rush for ninety-eight yards on the evening.

The Panthers were trailing in the third quarter, 24-6 in the third quarter, when the Panthers would score quickly in the passing game. Gavin Montgomery found his cousin Jackson Allen. Allen ran a ten-yard out route, and Montgomery hit him with room to cut up the sideline. Jackson broke the tackle and had open space to run for a 64-yard touchdown. The Panthers two-point conversion failed, leaving the score 24-12.

At the start of the final period of play, the score was Celina leading 27-12. The Panther defense had shown some resolve in holding the Bobcats to a field goal on one drive and then a turnover on downs when the Panther defense held on a fourth and one. The Panther offense was clicking behind runs by Gavin Montgomery and Celina penalties. The Panthers had the ball on the Celina 37 yard line when they turned it over with a fumble. Celina would answer early in the fourth quarter with scores to put the game out of reach for the Panthers. The final score of 41-12 would not be indicative of the actual game played by the Panthers.

The Panthers know they are in the playoffs, but the next two weeks will determine seeding for postseason play. If they can pick up two wins over Sanger and Aubrey, they would be in second place in the district and face the third-place team of another district. If they split those games, they would be a third-place team. If they lose the final two games, they will face a district champion like they did last season.

The Panthers will face Sanger at 7:30 p.m. in the final home game of the season this Friday night. It will be senior night, with those recognitions being made pre-game at 7 p.m.