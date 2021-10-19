Van Alstyne hosts Special Olympics bocce ball competition

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Van Alstyne High School recently hosted over four hundred local athletes with the Special Olympic Bocce Ball competition. Panther stadium was full of bocce ball courts. Bocce Ball starts by tossing the "coin," a small white ball that becomes the target for the game. Players then throw their team balls to try to get closest to the coin.

Van Alstyne has created quite a reputation for its hosting of Special Olympic events in the area. They host several events throughout the year, including; bocce ball, basketball, soccer, and a track meet. The students who serve at the event are upperclassman athletes who look forward to participating in these events.

VAHS student volunteers create a welcome tunnel that greets the Special Olympians with cheers and high-fives. Then the students help manage the events from assistants, court managers, scorekeepers to awarding medals.

Mikeal Miller and his coaching staff work hard to host these events but are glad to do it for its joy to so many and what it teaches. Miller said that these events "lead a culture that teaches our kids how to serve others."

Jennifer Morgan, who leads the VAMS Special Olympians, said of the event, "VAHS does a great job making Special Olympics a truly wonderful event and experience for all athletes. The student partners are amazing and do such a great job encouraging our athletes. It makes my heart happy to see how happy the kids are at these events, both the athletes and the student partners!"