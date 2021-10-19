Lindley makes mark in Panther squad

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Making an impact this season for the Panthers is senior Lucas Lindley. Lindley plays wide receiver and has been one of the main targets for Gavin Montgomery. Lindley is leading the team in receptions with twenty-six with 368 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His longest came in the Farmersville game, where he went 66 yards to the endzone.

VAHS Head football coach Mikeal Miller spoke about Lindley and his impact on the season, "Lucas has stepped up in a big way for us this year. He is a great route runner and has been a considerable part of our offense. We are very proud of his attitude and the role he is taking for our team."

Panther offensive coordinator, Taylor Penn, shared about the Lindley stepping up when injury created a void in the Panther offense, "when Collin Reynolds went down with an injury early this season, Lucas stepped right in and contributed immediately. He has been a big part of our offense this season, and that's a testament to his knowledge of our system and his versatility."

Lindley did not play football growing up until he moved to Van Alstyne. Lindley's childhood sports included soccer and lacrosse. He did not start playing football until he moved to Van Alstyne in seventh grade. His mother, VAHS Assistant Principal Debbie Fine, played soccer for the U.S. National Team. Lindley has been a three-sport athlete at VAHS, playing football, baseball, and track. His speed, quickness, and agility are all very noticeable assets.

A teacher who has impacted Lucas during his time in Van Alstyne has been Erin Ward, an English teacher at VAHS, realizes that she does not just teach English but teaches high school students English. Lucas mentioned the difference, "she cares about you as a student, what is happening in your life, like a friend, all the while being your teacher."

One of the things that Lucas plans to carry with him past football is its Core Values taught by the Van Alstyne coaching staff.

"Our five core values are Discipline, Attitude, Toughness, Unity, and Fanatical effort. I realize that these are not just important for playing football but in life."

Lindley's plan for the next step in life is to use the five core values in the role of a firefighter. He plans to attend Collin County Fire Academy.

Lindley noted that "Coach (Mikeal) Miller has been a great role model in life, not just a coach. He believes what he teaches us; it is not just words. He lives by it."

Lucas acknowledged his greatest fans, his parents, Debbie Fine and Brian Lindley.

He shared that they have encouraged him by "have been there through every sport I've played and always supported me."

He also acknowledged his teammates with their role in his life, "My teammates always cheer me on. We cheer for each other and truly enjoy each other's success on the field."

Lindley believes that this support has been essential to the Panther's success this season, "after last season, it was a goal for the team leaders to focus on the brotherhood, playing for each other. It was a goal of mine as a leader to encourage each other and make sure we express our belief in our teammates."