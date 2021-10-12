Senior Spotlight: Samantha Moore

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Since being on varsity as a sophomore, Samantha Moore has been a fixture for the Van Alstyne High School volleyball team. Moore has been a leader for the team from the critical middle blocker/attacker position for the Lady Panthers. For her senior year, her parents have been wearing shirts supporting their daughter with the slogan, "Slammy Sammy," for good reason as she leads the team in kills.

That sophomore year was a memorable one for sure, as she was a part of the team that played for a state championship. When looking back at her high school career, not just the moment of playing for the title but the journey to get there brings back the fondest memories. For Moore, her favorite memory was, "Winning the game to go into the state championship, being down 0-2 sets, and making a comeback to go to state, and I will never forget that one." For the Lady Panther fans that were there that afternoon, they would also agree with Sammy.

Sammy has been an All-District selection for the Lady Panthers in the past two years. Sammy also competes in track, where she was the Area Champion in the high jump. Moore grew up playing a variety of sports, including basketball, track, soccer, and volleyball. Soccer was her favorite childhood sport before settling into volleyball. Samantha has played club volleyball outside of the school season with Elevate Volleyball Club team in Allen.

When asked about a teacher that made an impact on her during her school years, she mentioned a former VAHS math teacher in Ross Andress, "he was very understanding and flexible with sports but also was the most fun, and I learned the most with him." She also mentioned her volleyball coach, Kelly Hutchinson, who taught her that "volleyball is a selfless game, and you play for your teammates, not yourself."

Samantha's mentioned the support from her biggest fans, her parents Russell and Kelly Moore, "they have pushed me to be a better version of myself on and off the court, and have helped lift me when I've been frustrated or wanted to quit."

When asked who was her biggest fans other than her parents, she responded with, "Myself because I strive to become great and push myself every day. I want the best for myself and work hard to gain it." Samantha has big goals for herself to play volleyball at the next level, where she is pushing herself to study Pre-Med.

Moore said about her time on the court, "I am proud of the success we have enjoyed as a Lady Panther and am thankful for the experience of it all and how it has helped prepare me for my journey."