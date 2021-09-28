Panthers run away with the victory over Farmersville

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panthers played their second homecoming game in a row when they faced off with the Farmersville Farmers on Friday night. The team has ruined the homecoming night festivities for both Gainesville and Farmersville in subsequent weeks. The Panther's big-play offense was too much for the Farmers as the Panthers won 40-18.

Senior quarterback Gavin Montgomery led the way for the Panthers, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for two more. The game's first score came off of a designed run, with a block on the outside by runningback Jaden Mahan freeing Montgomery to race fifty-four yards down the sideline for the score. Montgomery would lead the Panthers in rushing with 139 yards.

Montgomery would complete nine passes to only two receivers on the night for a total of 240 yards. Lucas Lindley would catch six for 115 yards and touchdown. Dakota Howard would pull in three catches for 125 and a touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, with the Panthers leading 8-6, Montgomery would find the streaking Howard down the sideline for a seventy-yard touchdown completion.

The game-breaking score would come on the next drive after the Panther's defense held the Farmers. The Farmers would send an all-out blitz, and Montgomery quickly got the ball out to Lucas Lindley for a one-yard completion. With the defense committed to the rush, Lindley made one move on his defender and soon raced sixty-six yards untouched for the score.

Montgomery would have another big run in the second half scoring from fifty-one yards. The designed run, with lead blocking by Xander Smith opening the hole he raced through and past the Farmer's defense. A little sign that the Panther's speed was just too much for the Farmers; as Montgomery crossed the goal line, he did what he usually does running the anchor for the 4x400m relay, a lean over the finish line with his chest hitting the imaginary ribbon.

When reviewing the game film, two things stand out: Panther speed and the outstanding line play. The Panther offensive line had a fantastic night with both pass and run blocking. Gavin Montgomery had time to connect with the pass attempts that ended up as touchdowns. The lineman never gets enough credit when there are celebrations in the end zones. Contributing to the Panther success were: Zane Sun, Zach Thomas, Austin Earnhart, Nic Loya, Cooper Carroll, Levi Copeland, Colby Hayes, Xander Smith, and Riordan Maloney.

The Panther defense was dominant on the evening with outstanding play from Nic Loya and Gavin Bybee. Loya would have nine tackles for the evening; three of them were quarterback sacks. Bybee would have eight tackles, three for a loss. Other defenders with six tackles included Manny Chavira, Mateen Boudoin, and Collin Reynolds.

Returning to play for the Panthers were two seniors who have been recently sidelined. Senior Collin Reynolds, who broke his collar bone in the blue-white scrimmage, returned to action this week. The three-way player for the Panthers did not take long to make an impact. Following Nic Loya's third blocked kick attempt, he picked up the ball and raced down the sideline. He was

dragged down from behind about forty yards later, as Panthers fans collectively held their breath only to see his signature smile rise from the play. Senior Will Frey, who has been out of the lineup for weeks due to sickness, returned to play for the team. His presence on defense was a plus as he made two tackles.

Coach Mikeal Miller said this about his team's play, "Our kids played one of our more consistent games, which was something we have been challenging them to do. As we get closer to our district games, we have to play at a high level consistently, and we felt like we did much better at that on Friday. We had some miscues in our special teams that we need to get cleaned up, and I believe our kids will get that resolved. Our defense played well all night, and we are very proud of their effort to get 11 guys to the ball each snap."

The Panthers have at least another home on the schedule for this week, their own as they host Bullard. The game will be an early start at 7 p.m. The homecoming ceremonies will happen during halftime. Tickets to the game are available at the gate and online at vanalstyneisd.org.