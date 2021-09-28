No off night for the Lady Panthers

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers had an off-night on the schedule, but there is no off night when the team is trying to prepare for the heart of its demanding district schedule. The Lady Panthers picked up a game by traveling to Paris High school and with a 3-2 victory.

The Lady Panthers would win sets one (27-25) and three (25-13), but drop sets two (20-25) and four (23-25) but would pull out the fifth set tiebreaker 16-14.

Leading the Lady Panthers in kills on the evening were Riley Ross (16), Samantha Moore (15), and Maci Densmore (10). Lacey Thorpe led the defense with 14 digs, and Lanie Thorpe added 7.

Returning to district play, the Lady Panthers traveled to Celina to face off the 5th ranked Lady Bobcats. The Lady Panthers would fall in three sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-13) to the district leaders.

The Lady Panthers finish the first round of district play this week as they host Melissa and Aubrey. The Lady Panthers will host Aubrey for a 4:30 pm start time on Friday night at Panther Gymnasium.