Panthers scoring bursts lead to victory over Leopards

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

Panthers respond with big plays before halftime against the Gainesville Leopards to extend the lead and hold for the victory. Just when the hometown team gave their fans on homecoming night reason to believe they could win, the Panthers quickly stole the momentum by returning a kickoff for a touchdown.

The Leopards scored just before the half to put them behind by one point at 13-14. The euphoria on the sideline was quick-lived as the Leopard special teams kicked off to the wrong Panther, its speedy returner Dakota Howard, who with a hole provided by his teammates, went 74 yards untouched to score for the Panthers. But that would not be the only score before the half, as the Panther defense would hold the Leopards to a short series. The Panthers would get the ball back with 45 seconds on the clock and score again in just two plays when Gavin Montgomery would hit Dakota Howard for a 34-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers would enter halftime with a lead of 28-13.

The Gainesville Leopards were trying to win their first game of the year on Friday night. The team struggled with pre-season injuries and other reasons not to have its entire lineup in a game. When they lined up against the Panthers, the team had more, showing in the passing game. The Leopards completed on the night were able to pass for twice as many yards as their season total coming into the game.

The workhorse of the Panther offense was Jaden Mahan, who carried for 157 yards with 18 attempts with two rushing touchdowns. Mahan's averaged almost nine yards per run, and his longest run was a 29-yard score in the first half of play. Rushing touchdowns were also added by the Gavin's, Gavin Bybee, and Gavin Montgomery. Bybee would score in the first half with an 11-yard run; he would have a total of 44 yards rushing on the evening. Gavin Montgomery, the dual-threat quarterback, had 89 yards rushing with a rushing touchdown.

The Panther defense produced turnovers and stoppages that led to the Panthers putting scores on the board. Jackson Allen had two interceptions on the evening. The first one in the first half was when he returned it thirty yards before being hit and fumbling on the play, but "Mr. Hustle," Nic Loya, was out in front of him as a lead blocker would recover the ball on the five-yard line and an eventual touchdown. Mateen Boudain would also have an interception.

The Panther defense came up with timely stops when it needed it in other ways than interceptions. At the end of the game, when Gainesville was driving to cut the lead to a one-possession score, a fourth-down try stopped the comeback. The Leopards dropped back to pass and Colby Hayes, with his long reach, broke up the pass when he affected the quarterback's throwing motion. The ball fluttered to the ground, as did the Leopard's chances to make a comeback.

The Panthers would leave Gainesville with the 45-29 victory. Head Coach Mikeal Miller spoke concerning the game, "When we didn't get holding penalties, we executed and moved the football well offensively. We got behind the chains on a few drives due to penalties, but we played well offensively for the most part. We have to be more disciplined defensively. We had a few guys in the wrong spot a few times, which cost us big plays. I thought our kids were focused and played hard, but we have to cut out all the penalties and be more disciplined."

The Panthers travel to Farmersville on Friday, September 24th, for a 7:30 pm kickoff with the Farmers.