Lady Panthers drop game against Sanger

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers play in a very competitive district with some of the top teams in the state. Celina is ranked in the top five teams in the state, Aubrey is in the top twenty, and Melissa will always be a strong team. The Lady Panthers know that games against Sanger will be crucial in any post-season play. On Tuesday night, September 14th, the Lady Panthers hosted the Lady Indians in an early but essential matchup.

The Lady Panthers had their poorest showing of the year in dropping the first two sets 25-8, 25-16. The Lady Panthers fell behind early with 7-0 and 8-0 runs to start the first two sets and not be able to recover. The Lady Panthers would respond and battle to win the third set by 25-22. However, the fourth and deciding match started much like the first two, an early lead by the Lady Indians as too much to overcome. Samantha Moore led the Lady Panthers with nine kills, and Maci followed with six kills.

The Lady Panthers traveled to Gainesville on Friday night, September 17th. The team picked up a quick district win: 25-9, 25-11, and 25-16. Maci Densmore led the team with thirteen kills. Riley Ross had seven digs, Jaidan Servati with three blocks, and Samantha Moore with three aces.

The Lady Panthers had a night on their schedule for Tuesday, September 21st, but picked up a game with Paris High School. The team is gearing up for a run on their schedule when they face Celina, Melissa, and Aubrey in the next week and a half.