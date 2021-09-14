VAHS opens district play with a win over Anna

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers opened up their district schedule at Panther gymnasium by facing off with Anna on Friday night, September 10th. The Lady Panthers would sweep the rivals with scores of 25-11, 25-15, and 25-19.

In the first match, it was a 6-6 when Riley Ross stepped up to serve. When Anna would finally break serve, the score would be VAHS leading 15-6. Ross had consistent placement serves in that impressive and game-breaking run, including an ace, a couple of digs, and a back-row kill. Adding to the run was Jaidan Servati, with two blocks and a kill. McKenna Jensen had a save on a ball to keep it in play that would later end in a kill by Maci Densmore in the rally. Each game had similar runs where the Lady Panthers showed their dominance not to allow Anna to stay in the matches.

Over the past week, Hannah Hemphill has returned to action for the Lady Panthers. The Senior has been out of commission since August 25th, after coming down on an opponent's foot at the net. The hairline fracture has healed, and she is now another power hitter available for Coach Kelly Hutchinson.

Another injury has affected the Lady Panthers. Senior setter Abby Lange has been sidelined with a meniscus injury; following surgery and recovery, she hopes to return by the end of the season and help the team if they are playoff-bound.

Leading the Lady Panthers in stats were: Aces: Riley Ross 3, Lanie Thorpe 2, Lacey Thorpe 2. Kills: Riley Ross 12, Jaidan Servati 8, Samantha Moore 8. Blocks: Jaidan Servati 4, Samantha Moore 3. Digs: Lacey Thorpe 11, Kaelyn Miller 8, and Riley Ross 7