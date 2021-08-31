Lady Panthers wrap 3 weeks of tournament play

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panther volleyball finished played in the Argyle Volleyball tournament this past weekend. This wraps up three consecutive weekends of tournament play, one of the largest tournaments in North Texas.

The Lady Panthers were in pool play with Cleburne, Wichita Falls Rider, and Lake Dallas JV. The Lady Panthers started their Friday with a 2-0 victory over Lake Dallas JV. They followed it up with a 2-1 win over Cleburne. What was supposed to be a neutral court changed and provided momentum for the Yellow Jackets when a gym full of Argyle Middle School girls decided to cheer for them. The Panthers would battle and come away with the victory. The Lady Panthers would drop a 0-2 matchup with the eventual tournament Champion in Wichita Falls Rider.

The Panthers would be in the silver bracket based on their pool play. They would face Lake Dallas varsity in bracket play, their fourth match of the day. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Eagles 2-0; both were tightly contested games. The second one was tied at 23-23 when Jaidan Servati came up with a big block of the Lady Eagles' powerful hitter. It was followed with another block of the powerful hitter for the game-winning point by Abby Lange. Abby Lange usually doesn't play the front net, as she is the setter. However, Maci Densmore could not play in the tournament due to illness, and Abby was in that position.

The Lady Panthers returned to Argyle on Saturday to get a repeat matchup with Denton Ryan. The two teams had played just that week on Tuesday night in Van Alstyne, where the Lady Raiders dominated in a 3-0 win. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a victory in game one on Saturday morning, but things changed in the middle of game two. The game was tied at fourteen points when a collision on the back row sent defensive specialist Kaelyn Miller to the sideline. The Lady Panthers struggled the rest of the game with adjustments to the lineup and eventually lost 1-2 to Denton Ryan.

This Friday night, the Lady Panthers return home for a 4:30 p.m. game against a state-ranked Farmersville Lady Farmers. The Lady Panthers then travel to Lake Dallas to play their last non-district game on Tuesday.