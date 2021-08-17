Lady Panthers get valuable experience in tournaments

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Lady Panthers played in the recent Princeton tournament, getting in eight games during the three-day tournament. For the majority of the team, this is a new experience as last season tournaments were canceled in accordance with COVID protocols.

The Lady Panthers play two days of pool play where they played lost to Greenville and Princeton but picked up victories over North Lamar, Bonham, Whitesboro, and Gainesville. In the Bonham game, the Lady Panthers struggled in the first set, being down at 4-14 on the scoreboard. They would lose that set but would respond to win the following two sets.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers found themselves in the Silver bracket. They would face-off with the west Texas team, Plainview. The Panthers were down in the opening set 16-22 but would come back to force "overtime". Volleyball doesn't have "overtime," It is the first team to 25 points, but you have to win by a 2 point difference. The Lady Panthers would end up losing the set by a 29-31 point margin. The Lady Panthers would drop the second where they would face Lindsay. The Lady Panthers would close out the tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Lady Knights.

The Lady Panthers have a 6-3 record on the season heading into another week of play. The Lady Panthers will be in tournament play at the Denison Invitational this weekend. The team will return to its home gym on Tuesday to host Denton Ryan high school with a 6 p.m. start time.