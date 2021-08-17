Panthers prepare for the season with scrimmage with Pilot Point

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Panther football team took the field on Friday night for a scrimmage with the Bearcats from Pilot Point. The scrimmage format had set offensive and defensive series in groups of ten for each team. They then lined up for a time live quarter, but without special teams plays like kickoff, punt, or field goals.

The Panthers' defense got a lot of work during the live-action quarter as the Bearcats kept the ball for two long scoring drives. The Panthers held the big plays to a minimum but could not stop the first downs from accumulating. The Panthers have several young additions getting reps at the defensive line position, which showed in the penalty department. The Panther line was called for five defensive offsides infractions because they were listening to the quarterback instead of watching the ball being snapped. These are things that you want to get corrected in the preseason work.

On the evening, the Panther offense had two drives. The first one was a quick outing where they went three and out. The next drive looked to be heading in that same direction when senior Quarterback Gavin Montgomery created the first down off of a broken play. On the next play, Montgomery would hit an unknown tight-end for a forty-yard gain.

The Panthers will be without one of its key players for most of the season due to an injury. Collin Reynolds, the 2020 VAHS Defensive Player of the Year, was injured in the Blue/White Scrimmage. Reynolds was a standout player in all three areas of the game where he played receiver for the Panthers and was the lead return man in the kicking game. Reynolds will be missed on the field and hopes to return to action for some of the late district games.

The Panthers will conclude the pre-season scrimmages when they travel to Gunter on Thursday night. They will open the season on August 27 at Boyd High School.