VA volleyball hits the court

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers are hitting the court this week in game action. Coach Kelly Hutchinson's team faced off in a scrimmage on Saturday at Panther Gymnasium. The Lady Panthers played host to varsity and JV squads from Sherman, Caddo Mills, and Blue Ridge. Each team got in a timed thirty-minute action against each team.

The Lady Panthers have twelve players on this year's varsity roster. The team features five seniors; Jadyn Cranford, Hannah Hemphill, McKena Jensen, Abigail Lange, and Samantha Moore. Juniors on the team are Jaidan Servati, Lacey, and Lanie Thorpe. Sophomores include; Lydia Carroll, Maci Densmore, Kaelyn Miller, and Riley Ross.

The team features seven returning varsity players from last season in Ross, Servati, Cranford, Hemphill, Jensen, Lange, and Moore. The team has five players making their varsity debut for the Lady Panthers this season in; Carroll, Densmore, Miller, and the Thorpe's.

Coach Kelly Hutchinson will make her head coaching debut on Tuesday night, August 10th, against Pilot Point. This will also be her first time seeing her team in-game action as she could not attend the scrimmages due to sickness. The Panthers will head to the Princeton Tournament this weekend and will be in action starting on Thursday.