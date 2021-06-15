Coaching changes coming to VAHS

By Griff Servati

For the Van Alstyne Leader

This past week, the VAHS Athletics department released recent hires to fill coaching vacancies.

Kelly Hutchison will be taking over the girls' volleyball program in the fall. The spot was available whenVeronica Mendez left to take the head coach job at Little Elm. Hutchison will be making her varsity head coaching debut with the Lady Panthers. She has recently been an assistant coach at Midlothian and also has club volleyball coaching experience. She played volleyball at Kennedale High School and Temple College.

Another hire in the girls' area is the internal promotion of Jeni Voris to head softball coach. The position came open when Jason Brogdan moved inside the district to a non-coaching position to expand his popular outdoor education program. Voris was the top assistant with the Lady Panthers the past several years, including this season, the best season in softball in over two decades.

Coach Dru Murray returns to the football sideline in the boys' area to coach the offensive line. Murray was a player favorite on the sideline and in the classroom at VAHS before leaving to pursue other opportunities outside of the district.

Coach Mikeal Miller went outside of the district to fill the vacancy left when defensive coordinator JaceyGuerrero took a position with Frisco ISD. The new defensive coordinator is Noble Polk. Noble played football for Sherman High School and Southeastern Oklahoma and has had coaching stints with S&S, Anna, and Sherman.